Two people rescued by firefighters after early hours kitchen blaze in Hilsea, Portsmouth
Emergency service personnel from Cosham Fire Station were deployed to Northern Parade, Hilsea, at 2.30am this morning (December 21). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesman the occupants had to be treated by firefighters after being taken out of the flat.
He said: “Cosham firefighters were alerted to a kitchen fire on Northern Parade at around half two this morning. Two occupants were led to safety before they were given treatment as they were suffering with mild smoke inhalation.
“The cooking fire on the first floor was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reel jets. Crews delivered community fire safety materials to neighbouring addresses before returning to station at around 3am.”
The force have issued safety advice on its website about how to avoid kitchen fires.