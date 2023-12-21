Firefighters rescued two people from a kitchen fire in the early hours.

Emergency service personnel from Cosham Fire Station were deployed to Northern Parade, Hilsea, at 2.30am this morning (December 21). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesman the occupants had to be treated by firefighters after being taken out of the flat.

He said: “Cosham firefighters were alerted to a kitchen fire on Northern Parade at around half two this morning. Two occupants were led to safety before they were given treatment as they were suffering with mild smoke inhalation.

The fire took place in Northern Parade, Hilsea, this morning. Picture: Google Street View.

“The cooking fire on the first floor was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reel jets. Crews delivered community fire safety materials to neighbouring addresses before returning to station at around 3am.”