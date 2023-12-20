Sam Ryder's surprise live Portsmouth performance in bid for Christmas number one
The singer was in Commercial Road this afternoon (December 20) as part of a bid to make his new single, You’re Christmas To Me, this year’s Christmas number one. The race to be top at Christmas is heating up with festive favourite, Wham’s Last Christmas, currently on top. Ryder is looking to change that as he performs 26 performances across the country in just six days.
Ryder told those in attendance: “We are in the tightest race for Christmas number one since the Darkness versus Mad World (in 2003). It was an injustice that Darkness got number two, let’s not repeat it, we have the power.”
The performer rose to prominence in 2022 when he finished second in the Eurovision Song Contest before releasing a debut album that earned him a Brit Award nomination for Best New Artist.