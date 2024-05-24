Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two pigs which have been described as ‘very smart girls’ are looking for a new home.

Ada and Isla are ‘clever’ sisters that have been taken in by the team at The Stubbington Ark. The sisters enjoy training sessions and anything enriches their brains and they adore being around people. Ada is a ‘sweet girl’ that likes being around her the team at the centre while Isla likes everyone to know who is boss.

The behaviour of each of the girls is getting better - originally they would lunge for their food and snap out at the staff but they have since improved this and are now much better behaved.

Casey, small animals lead said: "Ada and Isla are two very smart girls and I love spending time with them. “They have come a long way from when they first came into us here at the Stubbington Ark. “Both girls enjoy their clicker training sessions and are bonding more and with the staff, and are starting to trust them more every day." These sisters will need to be adopted together, they will need a large secure field with stock and post rail fencing, a large pig shelter and a wallow. The land will also need to have CPH number - the team at the centre can help with this.