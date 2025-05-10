The former head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Sir Benjamin Key, stepped back amid claims of ‘affair with subordinate’ it has been alleged.

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Benjamin Key - former head of the Royal Navy - is said to have stepped back from his duties amid an investigation which multiple reports said related to an alleged relationship with a subordinate. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed an investigation into First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Benjamin Key, 59, was “ongoing”.

On Wednesday (May 7), Sir Benjamin resigned from his position. He is said to have notified chief of defence staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and defence secretary John Healey last autumn of his intention to step back from the role in summer 2025 due to personal reasons.

The Ministry of Defence told The Financial Times at the time: “The First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, has stepped back due to private reasons and we will not comment further.”

However, new information has emerged reporting Sir Benjamin has been told to step back from his role while the investigation takes place. The Sun and other news outlets have reported the probe relates to an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with a female officer under his command, in breach of the Navy’s “service test”.

The First Sea Lord is responsible for the fighting effectiveness, efficiency and morale of the force. An MoD spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”

The married father of three, who has served in the Navy for 40 years, has been in his post as First Sea Lord since 2021. Educated at Bromsgrove School, in Worcestershire, he joined the navy in 1984 as a University Cadet.

He qualified as both helicopter aircrew and as a Principal Warfare Officer, and as a junior officer saw service around the world in a variety of frigates and destroyers. Sir Benjamin, who lives in Dorset, was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2016 and a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB) in 2021.

Navy personnel were expected to have been notified of the changes on Tuesday afternoon (May 6). According to sources close to the situation, candidates have already been interviewed for the position.

The interview process took place after Admiral Key gave notice of his intention to step down last autumn. A successor is expected to be named within the coming weeks. Admiral Key’s second-in-command, Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell, has taken on the role of Head of the Royal Navy on an interim basis.

Sir Benjamin has been approached for comment.