The black Victorian shelter, near the Pyramids, will be fenced off next week for “essential maintenance work”, as part of Southsea Coastal Scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team will be replacing the glazing of the shelter, with work expected to be complete by the end of the week.

The Victorian shelter near the Pyramids will be fenced off from Monday for essential work. | Southsea Coastal Scheme

A spokesperson for the Southsea Coastal Scheme said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and will update you when the shelter reopens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Southsea Coastal Scheme is the country’s biggest local authority-led project to reduce the risk of flooding, worth a whopping £180m.

The scheme, which spans from Long Curtain Moat down to South Parade Pier, has been divided into six frontages with two fully completed.