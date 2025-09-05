Southsea's Victorian shelter to undergo essential maintenance work next week
The team will be replacing the glazing of the shelter, with work expected to be complete by the end of the week.
A spokesperson for the Southsea Coastal Scheme said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and will update you when the shelter reopens.
“If you're in Southsea on Wednesday 10 September, please drop in to see us at The Gaiety, South Parade Pier from 3-7pm for our final big exhibition of the year.”
The Southsea Coastal Scheme is the country’s biggest local authority-led project to reduce the risk of flooding, worth a whopping £180m.
The scheme, which spans from Long Curtain Moat down to South Parade Pier, has been divided into six frontages with two fully completed.