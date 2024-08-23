Victorious Festival 2024: Drinks Menu - how much is a beer?
People are starting to rock up at Southsea Common this morning (August 23) in a bid to get the best spot ahead of the music performances.
The likes of Louis Tomlinson, Fatboy Slim and Jess Glyne will be taking to the stage today - and people cannot wait.
If you are looking for a drink at the site, you may be wondering how much a drink will cost.
Here is the drinks menu:
Alcoholic Drinks (with mixers):
Smirnoff - 25ml: £9.00/ 50ml: £12
Gordon’s - 25ml: £9.00/50ml: £12
Captain Morgan - 25ml :£9.00/ 50ml: £12
Captain Morgan Black Spiced Rum - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00
Jack Daniel’s - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00
Johnnie Walker Black - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00
Casamigos - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00
Ciroq - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00
Tanqueray - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00
Low Alcohol Spirits:
Gordon’s Alcohol Free - 25ml: £7.50/50ml: £11.00
Captain Morgan Alcohol Free - 25ml: £7.50/50ml: £11.00
Soft Drinks:
Coca-Cola - £3.20
Coca-Cola Zero - £3.20
Sprite - £3.20
Lipton Iced Tea - £3.90
Water - £2.50
Red Bull - £4.70
From the Tap:
Coors Light - £7.20
Madri - £7.20
Thatchers Haze - £7.20
Thatchers - £7.90
Guiness - £8.20
Wine:
French Kiss Club Still White - £9.50
French Kiss Club Still Rose - £9.50
French Kiss Club Bubbly White - £10.50
French Kiss Club Bubbly Rose - £10.50 For more information about tickets, click here.
