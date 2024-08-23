Victorious Festival 2024: Drinks Menu - how much is a beer?

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 11:52 BST
If you are heading down to Victorious Festival this weekend - one of the questions on your mind might be: How much is a pint?

People are starting to rock up at Southsea Common this morning (August 23) in a bid to get the best spot ahead of the music performances.

The likes of Louis Tomlinson, Fatboy Slim and Jess Glyne will be taking to the stage today - and people cannot wait.

If you are looking for a drink at the site, you may be wondering how much a drink will cost.

Here is the drinks menu:

Alcoholic Drinks (with mixers):

Smirnoff - 25ml: £9.00/ 50ml: £12

Gordon’s - 25ml: £9.00/50ml: £12

Captain Morgan - 25ml :£9.00/ 50ml: £12

Captain Morgan Black Spiced Rum - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00

Jack Daniel’s - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00

Johnnie Walker Black - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00

Casamigos - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00

Ciroq - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00

Tanqueray - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13.00

Low Alcohol Spirits:

Here is how much a drink will cost at Victorious Festival 2024. | Sophie Lewis

Gordon’s Alcohol Free - 25ml: £7.50/50ml: £11.00

Captain Morgan Alcohol Free - 25ml: £7.50/50ml: £11.00

Soft Drinks:

Coca-Cola - £3.20

Coca-Cola Zero - £3.20

Sprite - £3.20

Lipton Iced Tea - £3.90

Water - £2.50

Red Bull - £4.70

From the Tap:

Coors Light - £7.20

Madri - £7.20

Thatchers Haze - £7.20

Thatchers - £7.90

Guiness - £8.20

Wine:

French Kiss Club Still White - £9.50

French Kiss Club Still Rose - £9.50

French Kiss Club Bubbly White - £10.50

French Kiss Club Bubbly Rose - £10.50 For more information about tickets, click here.

