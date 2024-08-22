Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is only one day to go until one of the biggest Portsmouth events commences.

Victorious Festival confirmed that a mystery act will be taking to the Castle Stage on Saturday afternoon (August 24) following the huge success of McFly - which was a secret well kept up until the event.

The organisers have previously hinted that there will be another secret set this year after taking to social media.

On their social media channels the festival said: “Remember when Mcfly made a surprise appearance last year? Well, it was ace! So ace that we have another surprise act planned for this year. Want to know who it is? You'll need to download the app to hear first.”

Yesterday evening (August 21), the organisers teased festval goers even more, sparking immense anticipation at who could be performing.

The Victorious site with the kids arena and Southsea Skatepark in the foreground and Common Stage in the backgroundPicture: IslandCity.UK

The social media post said: “Want to know who it is? You're gunna need the app!”

The Victorious Festival app has now been updated to officially confirm that the mystery act will take place in between Tors and Echobelly. The act will be on stage between 1:05pm and 1:35pm - but to find out the big news, you will have to keep checking the app.

Other highlights on the Saturday (August 24) include Tom Walker, Courteeners, Common Stage headliner Jamie T, Sugababes and Castle Stage headliners Pixies. Frankie Boyle is also the headline act in the Big Top Comedy and Caberet tent that day.