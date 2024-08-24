Victorious Festival 2024: The Lathums open with Say My Name to an ecstatic crowd
Festival goers were delighted as popular rock band The Lathums played a set to get them jumping.
Victorious Festival crowds were ecstatic as Wigan rock band The Lathums played songs from their two albums. The popular band opened with Say My Name from album From Nothing to a Little Bit More.
Watch the performance of Say My Name in the video embedded in this article.
