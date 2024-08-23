Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been a change in the lineup at Victorious Festival due to unforseen circumstances.

Victorious Festival has confirmed that The Snuts will no longer be performing on the Common Stage this afternoon (August 23). The Sherlocks will now be performing in their place and the announcement was made at 11am this morning.

The announcement, which was published to social media, post said: “We're thrilled to announce the Sherlocks will be joining today's lineup! Catch them on the Common Stage at 15:30 - 16:15!

“Unfortunately, the Snuts are no longer able to perform due to unforeseen circumstances.”