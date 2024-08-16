WATCH: Adorable footage captures endangered Grevy's zebra foal bond with its mum
Born on Monday (August 12), the foal has been finding its feet at the zoo - and the team are over the moon at the new arrival. Keepers say, second-time mum, Khumba is doing an exceptional job caring for her new arrival, who represents a vital addition to the fragile Grevy’s zebra population.
Tanya Langenhorst, senior conservation biologist, said: “As EEP coordinator, I am very excited about the birth of this Grevy’s foal Monday morning. It has been a long wait since this species is pregnant for a minimum of 13 months. The EEP has been through several tough years with many older animals dying and only few foals being born.
“The European population currently only has 208 individuals. I am trying to grow it back to 250 so every foal counts and this one born at Marwell is only the fifth to be born this year."
Phil Robbins, hoofstock team leader said: "The foal was born on Monday morning and has been running around in the paddock, staying close toKhumba who is a very good mother. She is being extremely protective and attentive towards the foal."
