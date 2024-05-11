WATCH: All smiles and waves as people queue to get into Portsmouth Comic Con 2024 at Guildhall

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th May 2024, 13:47 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 13:49 BST
The first day of Comic Con is in full swing and thousands of people are getting their teeth stuck into the fun.

Guildhall has been transformed into a fantasy land where characters from different worlds collide - and it is incredible to see the day unravel. From 9am this morning (May 11), people were eagerly queing at the welcome gates and they were full of excitement to dive straight in and explore the worlds that await them.

The event is spread across two days and consists of multiple panels, speakers, q&a sessions, crafts, gaming and immersive experiences that are proving popular with everyone. There is also an opportunity to grab yourself some memorabilia and quirky gifts.

From Cosplay discusssions to meet and greets, there is something for everyone to get involved in. For more information about what’s on over the weekend, click here.

