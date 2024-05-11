Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first day of Comic Con is in full swing and thousands of people are getting their teeth stuck into the fun.

Guildhall has been transformed into a fantasy land where characters from different worlds collide - and it is incredible to see the day unravel. From 9am this morning (May 11), people were eagerly queing at the welcome gates and they were full of excitement to dive straight in and explore the worlds that await them.

The event is spread across two days and consists of multiple panels, speakers, q&a sessions, crafts, gaming and immersive experiences that are proving popular with everyone. There is also an opportunity to grab yourself some memorabilia and quirky gifts.