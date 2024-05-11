WATCH: All smiles and waves as people queue to get into Portsmouth Comic Con 2024 at Guildhall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Guildhall has been transformed into a fantasy land where characters from different worlds collide - and it is incredible to see the day unravel. From 9am this morning (May 11), people were eagerly queing at the welcome gates and they were full of excitement to dive straight in and explore the worlds that await them.
The event is spread across two days and consists of multiple panels, speakers, q&a sessions, crafts, gaming and immersive experiences that are proving popular with everyone. There is also an opportunity to grab yourself some memorabilia and quirky gifts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.