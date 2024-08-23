WATCH: Cadency performs at Under the Trees stage

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:21 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 16:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bubbles flew as Cadency performed at Victorious.

The Portsmouth based band had people hooked as they performed some classics. The stage area was packed with fans and the band did not disappoint. The three day festival will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol and Jess Glynne.

For more information about Victorious, click here.

Related topics:Jess GlynneLouis TomlinsonPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.