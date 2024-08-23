WATCH: Cadency performs at Under the Trees stage
Bubbles flew as Cadency performed at Victorious.
The Portsmouth based band had people hooked as they performed some classics. The stage area was packed with fans and the band did not disappoint. The three day festival will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol and Jess Glynne.
