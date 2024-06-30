WATCH: Emotional and powerful scenes on Southsea Common as thousands take part in Race for Life

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jun 2024, 14:43 BST
Southsea Common has been packed with people determined to raise money in memory of loved ones who have been affected by cancer.

Thousands of people have transformed Southsea Common into a sea of pink this morning (June 30) in aid of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.   

So far this weekend, more than £320,000 has been raised for Cancer Research UK - vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.   

Portsmouth Race for Life is the largest of the charity's events in Hampshire, attracting almost 5,000 people across the bumper weekend. 

The event saw people rock up in fantastic and elaborate pink outfits in honour of people who have first hand experience with cancer. The three sets of races are a brilliant way to raise money for the charity as well as unite with family and friends to remember loved ones who have been taken too soon due to cancer.

For more information about Race for Life, click here.

