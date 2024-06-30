Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southsea Common has been packed with people determined to raise money in memory of loved ones who have been affected by cancer.

Thousands of people have transformed Southsea Common into a sea of pink this morning (June 30) in aid of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

So far this weekend, more than £320,000 has been raised for Cancer Research UK - vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Portsmouth Race for Life is the largest of the charity's events in Hampshire, attracting almost 5,000 people across the bumper weekend.