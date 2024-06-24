WATCH: Eye-opening footage shows Spitbank Fort transformation into unique hotel

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Jun 2024, 12:40 BST
Breathtaking footage depicts Spitbank Fort’s impressive transformation from a run-down structure to a luxury hotel.

Spitbank Fort, which was fully refurbished in 2012 and had a total of £5m being invested in it, has been sold in an auction with Savills after going on sale in 2018. The auction took place on June 18. With an original price tag of over £3m, the fort, which offers 33,000 sqft, was sold for £1,010,000 which is a significant decrease from its initial value.

Footage depicts the extensive work that was required to transform the fort into a luxury boutique hotel equipped with a range of premium amenities including nine spacious bedrooms, several event spaces (including a restaurant, bars and wine cave), a well-appointed games room and luxurious pool and spa facilities. Additionally, it offers a scenic rooftop terrace, a sun deck, and a cosy fire pit for guests to enjoy.

No Man’s Fort, which sits next to Spitbank Fort, was also sold at auction yesterday for £1,120,000. Originally entering the market with a price of £4.25m, No Man’s Fort was also sold at a fraction of the initial value.

For more information about Spitbank Fort, click here.

