The first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed has got off to an epic start as thousands of people turn out for the iconic event.

Taking place between July 11 and July 14, the annual Festival of Speed event has officially kick started with displays from the Red Arrows, vintage vehicles, electric cars, drift bikes, dirt bikes and much more. This event is presented by Mastercard and there will be up to 20 automotive brands displaying their latest electric vehicles at the festival.

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL, founder of Goodwood’s motorsport events, said: “The 2024 motorsport event season is well underway, and having already hosted a spectacular Members’ Meeting in April for our Goodwood Road Racing Club Members and Fellows, and with the Festival of Speed just two weeks away, we are thrilled to announce the dates for our 2025 events. Year on year, our events continue to grow, innovate and develop, with 2025 serving as no exception – it’s certainly going to be another unmissable year at Goodwood.”

