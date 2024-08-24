Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sun was beaming down on Southsea as thousands of people descended to the city for Victorious.

The annual three-day festival has got bigger and better each year with people travelling from all over the country to get a glimpse of Southsea’s iconic music festival.

Friday marked the start of the weekend of fun, food and festivities as people got the opportunity to listen to music, tuck into delicious grub and watch some incredible artists.

The event saw magnificent performances from former One Direction singer, Louis Tomlinson, who drew in one of the biggest crowds of the day - as well as Fatboy Slim who put on a dance party for everyone to boogie too.

Jess Glynne, The Sherlocks, Idles, Snow Patrol and Maximo Park also took to the stage for stellar performances - and the comedy tent was packed all day as people welcomed Russell Howard.