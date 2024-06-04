WATCH: 'I have never seen so many police' - City swarming with police ahead of D-Day 80 anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
As you walk near Southsea Common, you will quicky become aware of the intense police presence ahead of the D-Day events taking place in the city tomorrow (June 5). Police are currently surrounding the fenced off D-Day area on the common with an officer spaced out every few yards and there are also officers on bikes cycling around the area on the look out for any suspicious behaviour.
As well as the numerous police officers, you may also come across police horses roaming up and down Southsea in anticipation of the two events happening in the city. Multiple road closures have also been put in place with road blockades at either end of the common to ensure that no vehicles can get through.
The event will be welcoming the King, Queen and the Prince of Wales as well D-Day veterans and celebrity guests. The day will be divided into two events: a daytime event and an evening event. The daytime event will feature powerful testimonies from military personnel and D-Day veterans as well as musical performances by a military orchestra and a Red Arrows flypast. The evening event will feature live music performances and moving testimonies from those who were there as well as a stunning lightshow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.