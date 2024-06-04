Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the D-Day 80 events quickly approach, there is a visible level of security in place in and around Southsea.

As you walk near Southsea Common, you will quicky become aware of the intense police presence ahead of the D-Day events taking place in the city tomorrow (June 5). Police are currently surrounding the fenced off D-Day area on the common with an officer spaced out every few yards and there are also officers on bikes cycling around the area on the look out for any suspicious behaviour.

As well as the numerous police officers, you may also come across police horses roaming up and down Southsea in anticipation of the two events happening in the city. Multiple road closures have also been put in place with road blockades at either end of the common to ensure that no vehicles can get through.

