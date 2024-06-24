WATCH: 'I explored the Southsea Rock Gardens and fell in love with the tranquil oasis in the city'
Sat between the Pyramids Centre and the seafront, the Southsea rock gardens are tucked away and easily overlooked - but if you get a chance to explore this natural paradise, you won’t regret it.
I visited the gardens over the weekend with my boyfriend and I was in awe of how beautiful it was. The sun was beaming down on us and it gave the gardens a warm and inviting glow. Somehow, when you step into the gardens it feels as if everything else has disappeared - there’s barely any noise other than birds and the waterfalls, and you feel as if you have been transported to the countryside. It felt completely disorientating that we were still standing firmly in the city but nothing that was surrounding us would have indicated so.
Flowers and plants were in every nook and cranny - it is definitely one to visit if you enjoy exploring nature. The gardens are free to visit and they would be perfect for a family day out over the upcoming summer months.
