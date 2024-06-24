I would easily class the Southsea Rock Gardens a hidden gem of Southsea.

I visited the gardens over the weekend with my boyfriend and I was in awe of how beautiful it was. The sun was beaming down on us and it gave the gardens a warm and inviting glow. Somehow, when you step into the gardens it feels as if everything else has disappeared - there’s barely any noise other than birds and the waterfalls, and you feel as if you have been transported to the countryside. It felt completely disorientating that we were still standing firmly in the city but nothing that was surrounding us would have indicated so.