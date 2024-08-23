WATCH: Idles entertain crowds at Victorious Festival - and guitarist crowd surfs

The Idles took to Common Stage this evening at Victorious Festival.

Crowds rocked to the Idles as they performed their set on the Castle Stage at Victorious Festival this afternoon (August 23). The band entertained for 50 minutes - and during the set, the guitarist decided to crowd surf with his guitar.

