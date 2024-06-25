Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A touching tribute video has been shared by Marwell Zoo following the sad death of Bagai the Amur Tiger.

Described as ‘lovable’, ‘goofy’ and ‘cheeky’, Bagai, the 12 year-old tiger has died due to age related symptoms that were impacting his quality of life. The team had to make the incredibly difficult decision to euthanase him on Monday morning. The big cat arrived at the Hampshire zoo on December 11, 2013, after travelling from Germany’s Zoologisher Garten Wuppertal. He has been a big part of the zoo’s conservation work, having previously fathered cubs at Marwell with former mate Milla. Carrie Arnold, Carnivore Team Leader, said: “Bagai had a huge personality that never failed to make you smile every day.

“He was lovable, goofy and cheeky. He was always playing "hide and seek" with his keepers, trying to hide behind rocks and plants, not realising he was bigger than all of them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Valentina and Bagai were a very close pair and could often be seen next to each other. They would spend time grooming, playing and sleeping together. We will be ensuing that Valentina is closely monitored in the coming weeks.

Bagai became a father to three healthy cubs - Makari, Bailla and Zima back in 2016 and they have now gone on to have cubs of their own. Following the death of Milla in 2020, Bagai struck up a playful relationship with Valentina who arrived at Marwell in December of the same year. The pair have shared Marwell’s Amur tiger habitat ever since and are often seen exploring the space together.