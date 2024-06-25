WATCH: Marwell Zoo shares emotional tribute video to 'lovable' Bagai the Amur Tiger who has died
Described as ‘lovable’, ‘goofy’ and ‘cheeky’, Bagai, the 12 year-old tiger has died due to age related symptoms that were impacting his quality of life. The team had to make the incredibly difficult decision to euthanase him on Monday morning. The big cat arrived at the Hampshire zoo on December 11, 2013, after travelling from Germany’s Zoologisher Garten Wuppertal. He has been a big part of the zoo’s conservation work, having previously fathered cubs at Marwell with former mate Milla. Carrie Arnold, Carnivore Team Leader, said: “Bagai had a huge personality that never failed to make you smile every day.
“He was lovable, goofy and cheeky. He was always playing "hide and seek" with his keepers, trying to hide behind rocks and plants, not realising he was bigger than all of them.
“Valentina and Bagai were a very close pair and could often be seen next to each other. They would spend time grooming, playing and sleeping together. We will be ensuing that Valentina is closely monitored in the coming weeks.
“Bagai had a huge personality and was loved by everyone that saw him. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his keepers and the vet team.”
Bagai became a father to three healthy cubs - Makari, Bailla and Zima back in 2016 and they have now gone on to have cubs of their own. Following the death of Milla in 2020, Bagai struck up a playful relationship with Valentina who arrived at Marwell in December of the same year. The pair have shared Marwell’s Amur tiger habitat ever since and are often seen exploring the space together.
Amur tigers are the largest of the big cat breeds. They are known for their distinctive black on orange markings, which are unique to each individual tiger.
