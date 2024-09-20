WATCH: Moment WW2 40mm bomb defused by Royal Navy on Hayling Island beach
Video footage has captured the moment that a WW2 40mm bomb was defused on Hayling Island beach on Wednesday.
A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “Bomb disposal experts from the Royal Navy were called to report of suspected ordnance found in Hayling Island on Wednesday (September 18).
“They safely defused a 40mm shell which is thought to be from the Second World War.
“An exclusion zone was briefly established for the safety of the team.”
Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team were also on site while the bomb was being disposed of. For more information about the incident, click here.
