WATCH: Razorlight wows Victorious by with incredible set

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 14:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Razorlight has taken the stage by storm with their incredible set this afternoon.

Thousands of people flocked to Common Stage on Southsea Common to get a glimpse of Razorlight performing. Known for songs America and In The Morning, the band had the crowd captivated.

The likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glynne and Fatboy Slim will also be performing at Victorious today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The three-day festival will continue on August 24 and August 25 with artists including Becky Hill, Wet Leg and Tom Walker will all be performing over the weekend.

For more information about Victorious Festival 2024 and how to get tickets for the rest of the weekend event, click here.

Related topics:Jess GlynneLouis TomlinsonVictorious FestivalTom WalkerTicketsArtists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.