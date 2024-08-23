WATCH: Razorlight wows Victorious by with incredible set
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Razorlight has taken the stage by storm with their incredible set this afternoon.
Thousands of people flocked to Common Stage on Southsea Common to get a glimpse of Razorlight performing. Known for songs America and In The Morning, the band had the crowd captivated.
The likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glynne and Fatboy Slim will also be performing at Victorious today.
The three-day festival will continue on August 24 and August 25 with artists including Becky Hill, Wet Leg and Tom Walker will all be performing over the weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.