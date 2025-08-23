WATCH: Scouting For Girls get the sing-along started with their crowd-pleasing tunes

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 16:10 BST
Scouting For Girls brought out their biggest hits to get the crowd singing along.

The London band came out to ‘James Bond’ before playing other popular tunes including ‘She’s so lovely’ and ‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’.

The set followed on shortly from Rizzle Kicks with the uplifting mood carrying on with a huge crowd singing along to the noughties pop heroes.

Watch the band entertain the crowds on the Common Stage on Saturday, August 23:

