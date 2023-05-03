Jamie Benn, 22, of Cunningham Road, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder following an incident at 4.30am on Monday May 1 in Mill Road, Waterlooville. The victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he is fighting for his life in a critical condition.

Police arrested Benn and charged him with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade before he appeared in court. He did not enter pleas during the brief hearing and was remanded in custody. Benn will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 30.

Mill Road in Waterlooville, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (010523-2821)

A police spokesman told The News on Tuesday: ‘Officers attended Queen Alexandra Hospital where a man in his 30s from Waterlooville was being treated for a serious injury to his abdomen. He remains in a critical, but stable condition.’