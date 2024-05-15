WATCH: Terrifying moment injured woman airlifted from Solent waters in RNLI rescue mission
The RNLI and emergency services all clubbed together to aid the rescue of a 22-year-old woman who needed urgent assistance. The young woman was trapped in the Shoreline near Fraser Firing Ranges and with a rising tide, strong winds and less than ideal surroundings, the RNLI, fire service, police and costguard worked together to get the casaulty back in dry land.
Helm Rob Gargaro said: “It was great to see members of the Coastguard, Fire Service, RNLI and the police work together to bring the the incident to a successful end in what were very challenging and deteriorating conditions.”
The incident took place on Monday, May 13 at approximately 12:58pm. For more information about the incident, click here.
