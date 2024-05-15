Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RNLI has shared a scary video of an injured woman being airlifted to safety after finding herself in distress in choppy waters.

The RNLI and emergency services all clubbed together to aid the rescue of a 22-year-old woman who needed urgent assistance. The young woman was trapped in the Shoreline near Fraser Firing Ranges and with a rising tide, strong winds and less than ideal surroundings, the RNLI, fire service, police and costguard worked together to get the casaulty back in dry land.

