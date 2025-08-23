WATCH: Travis open with 'Sing' to start epic set from Scottish rockers at Victorious Festival
Travis opened a spine-tingling Victorious Festival set with their hit song ‘Sing’.
The Scottish band were moved up in the line-up after The Last Dinner Party pulled out.
The crowd were treated to hit songs straight from the off with ‘Sing’ closely followed by ‘Driftwood’.
Lead singer Fran Healy was in fine form interacting with the crowd from the start and they bought into the performance singing along and waving their arms in unison.
Watch Travis’ opening number in the video embedded in this article.