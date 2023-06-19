Waterlooville based care group Cornerstone wins ‘Specialist Care Provider of the Year’ award

A triumphant Cornerstone management team (from left) Jens, Niki, Dara, Yusuf and Angela

Cornerstone, based in Waterlooville, collected the Specialist Care Provider of the Year prize at the ceremony.

This recognition further solidifies Cornerstone Healthcare's commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HealthInvestor Awards are among the most respected accolades in the healthcare sector, celebrating organisations that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and excellence in their respective fields.

This year's awards ceremony took place in London, where industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders gathered to celebrate the remarkable achievements within the healthcare industry.

The judges commented that ‘Cornerstone Healthcare's triumph as the Specialist Care Provider of the Year signifies the organisation's unwavering dedication to providing specialised care of the highest standard to patients.

‘With a team of highly skilled professionals and cutting-edge medical facilities, Cornerstone Healthcare has consistently delivered exceptional care to individuals with complex medical needs.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the third HealthInvestor Award that Cornerstone has received in the past four years.

In both 2020 and 2021 they were recognised as the Complex Care Provider of the Year, solidifying their position as a leader in the field of specialised healthcare services.

The care group operates three specialist nursing homes – South Africa Lodge in Waterlooville, Kitnocks House in Curdridge and Marula Lodge in Mytchett, Surrey.

The homes care for people with challenging behaviours associated with complex neurological and mental health needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are incredibly honoured to be named the Best Specialist Care Provider,’ said Johann van Zyl, Cornerstone’s CEO.

‘This prestigious recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide the highest level of care to our patients.