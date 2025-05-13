Locals raced to try and put out a blaze at a park after a bench was set alight just days after the grounds held its VE Day celebrations.

Swanmore Parish Council has said it is ‘saddened to see this mindless act of vandalism’ after firefighters attended Swanmore Recreation Ground after a park bench had been set on fire.

A bench at Swanmore Recreation Ground was set on fire yesterday evening (May 12). | Sarah Standing

The council said that witnesses saw a group of children fleeing from the scene as the fire ‘quickly took hold’ and spread to nearby trees.

As a result, locals called the fire service and rushed to the scene with buckets of water and a hose pipe in a desperate attempt to get the blaze under control.

A spokesperson for Swanmore Parish Council said: “Swanmore Parish Council are saddened to see this mindless act of vandalism. We hope that the offenders have learnt a valuable lesson about how quickly fire can spread and the serious consequences that fire causes.

“The fire was spreading across the grass and into the trees which are adjacent to wooden play equipment. The Parish Council are extremely grateful to quick thinking residents who helped stop the spread and the fire brigade for responding so quickly.”

Accredited community safety officers are following up information received from people who witnessed the incident to understand the circumstances surrounding the fire.