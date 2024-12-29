Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning has been issued after the Met Office warned that high winds of up to 75mph are expected to batter the coast on New Year’s Day.

The warning is in place from 9am on Wednesday, January 1 until 6am on Thursday, January 2 affecting large areas of the country including Hampshire, with warnings the strong winds could result in travel disruption and damage caused by debris.

Yellow weather warning issued for January 1 2025 | Met Office

The Met Office said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west, bringing a spell of very strong winds. Gusts of 65-75 mph are likely around coasts and hills, especially in the south and west, with 50-60 mph gusts likely fairly widely inland.

“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

For more details visit the Met Office website.