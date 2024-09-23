Residents in Leesland Road were left swamped in water with the road closed off.
See dramatic pictures of the flooding below.
1. Leesland Road in Gosport suffered flooding
Leesland Road in Gosport, suffered some flooding after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, September 23, 2024. Picture: Victoria Smith Photo: Victoria Smith
2. Leesland Road in Gosport suffered flooding
Leesland Road in Gosport, suffered some flooding after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, September 23, 2024. Picture: Victoria Smith Photo: Victoria Smith
3. Leesland Road in Gosport suffered flooding
Leesland Road in Gosport, suffered some flooding after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, September 23, 2024. Picture: Victoria Smith Photo: Victoria Smith
4. Leesland Road in Gosport suffered some flooding
Leesland Road in Gosport, suffered some flooding after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, September 23, 2024. Picture: Victoria Smith Photo: Victoria Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.