9 pictures as Gosport hit by flooding after torrential rain downpour

By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 14:59 BST
Parts of Gosport were hit by flooding after torrential rain overnight.

Residents in Leesland Road were left swamped in water with the road closed off.

See dramatic pictures of the flooding below.

Leesland Road in Gosport, suffered some flooding after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, September 23, 2024. Picture: Victoria Smith

1. Leesland Road in Gosport suffered flooding

Leesland Road in Gosport, suffered some flooding after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, September 23, 2024. Picture: Victoria Smith Photo: Victoria Smith

