Amber cold weather alert in Hampshire extended as frosty temperatures continue
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An amber cold weather alert across Hampshire has been extended until next week, with low temperatures expected to remain in place.
The amber cold health alert was due to end at the weekend but will now remain in place until 9am on Tuesday, January 14 with some vulnerable people likely to be affected.
The weather alerts alert the public and help the health care sector, care homes, local authorities and other service providers to better plan.
Temperatures are expected to dip to minus one degree over the next few days along the coast and up to minus three degrees further inland where snow fell yesterday (Wednesday, January 8)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.