An amber cold weather alert across Hampshire has been extended until next week, with low temperatures expected to remain in place.

The amber cold health alert was due to end at the weekend but will now remain in place until 9am on Tuesday, January 14 with some vulnerable people likely to be affected.

The weather alerts alert the public and help the health care sector, care homes, local authorities and other service providers to better plan.

Temperatures are expected to dip to minus one degree over the next few days along the coast and up to minus three degrees further inland where snow fell yesterday (Wednesday, January 8)