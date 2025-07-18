Amber warning issued as torrential rain and storms could cause 'danger to life'

The city is set to be pummelled by torrential rain and thunderstorms, which could cause ‘danger to life’, as an amber weather warning is issued.

Unsettled and widespread showers are expected to hit Portsmouth tomorrow (July 19), as the Met Office issues an amber weather warning, which will be in place between 4am and 11am.

An amber and yellow weather warning are in place over the weekend for thunderstorms and heavy showers. | Met Office

The warning says ‘fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life’ and people should expect traffic delays due to ‘difficult driving conditions’.

The Met Office said Saturday will be ‘slightly cooler and unsettled with widespread’ with ‘heavy and thundery rain or showers lasting much of the day’ resulting in a ‘muggy night’.