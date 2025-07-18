Amber warning issued as torrential rain and storms could cause 'danger to life'
Unsettled and widespread showers are expected to hit Portsmouth tomorrow (July 19), as the Met Office issues an amber weather warning, which will be in place between 4am and 11am.
The warning says ‘fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life’ and people should expect traffic delays due to ‘difficult driving conditions’.
The Met Office says: “Torrential rain, with thunderstorms in places, could lead to some significant surface water flooding during Saturday morning.”
A yellow weather warning will also be in place from midnight until 9pm tomorrow spanning a large part of the country.
The Met Office said Saturday will be ‘slightly cooler and unsettled with widespread’ with ‘heavy and thundery rain or showers lasting much of the day’ resulting in a ‘muggy night’.
