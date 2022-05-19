Blood Rain could be set to fall this week - here's what it is

BLOOD rain could be set to fall in the UK this week, forecasters have said.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 9:26 am

Despite sounding like a new album from Metallica, it is in fact a real meteorological term.

The phenomenon known as ‘blood rain’ occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.

Heavy rain is set to hit Portsmouth

Richard Miles, of the Met Office, told the PA news agency: ‘There are some dust concentrations in the atmosphere above the UK at present which might well be washed out in the rain, but it’s likely to be relatively small amounts on the whole.’

A thunderstorm warning was in place for Portsmouth overnight.

It was the second time in a couple of days.

The yellow weather alert came into force at 7pm yesterday and lasted until 3am today.

Lightning strikes were seen cracking through the sky above Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

An incredible video captured the lightning in slow motion in Havant.

