A University of Chichester student accommodation building was struck by lightning just after 2am on Thursday, May 2, with students evacuated as firefighters rushed to the scene. The roof and electrics were damaged but fortunately there was no fire and no students were harmed.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Crews were called to a lightning strike at a university building in College Lane, Chichester, at 2.24am. The roof and electrics were damaged. Students were safely relocated while damage was assessed. SSE attended to make the electricity supply safe.”

A University spokesperson told Sussex Express: "The University, which has staff on site 24/7, immediately responded to the incident. As a temporary measure we moved our students into the Chapel on site. The West Sussex Fire and Rescue team then attended the site and assisted the University staff to assess the buildings and associated damage.