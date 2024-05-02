Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour Local Election forecast as city eases out of thunderstorm warning
The Met Office issued the yellow alert across Portsmouth and much of the south of England yesterday. It is still in place until 8am this morning. Thunderstorms erupted over the city and surrounding area overnight.
The forecast is expected to be much calmer as several ward seats are up for grabs. There are also two by-elections in Fareham Sarisbury and Meon Valley, with voting for the new Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner also taking place.
Here is the hour by hour Met Office forecast for today. BBC Weather said Portsmouth is likely to see light rain showers and fresh breezes.
Portsmouth forecast
8am - overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain
9am - overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain
10am - overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain
11am - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain
12pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain
1pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain
2pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain
3pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain
4pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain
5pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain
6pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain
7pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain
8pm - overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain
9pm - overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain
10pm - cloudy - 11C - 10 per cent chance of rain
11pm - cloudy - 11C - 10 per cent chance of rain
