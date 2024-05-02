Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office issued the yellow alert across Portsmouth and much of the south of England yesterday. It is still in place until 8am this morning. Thunderstorms erupted over the city and surrounding area overnight.

The forecast is expected to be much calmer as several ward seats are up for grabs. There are also two by-elections in Fareham Sarisbury and Meon Valley, with voting for the new Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner also taking place.

Thunderstorms in Portsmouth. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Here is the hour by hour Met Office forecast for today. BBC Weather said Portsmouth is likely to see light rain showers and fresh breezes.

Portsmouth forecast

8am - overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain

9am - overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain

10am - overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain

11am - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain

12pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain

1pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain

2pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain

3pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain

4pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain

5pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain

6pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain

7pm - overcast - 13C - 10 per cent chance of rain

8pm - overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain

9pm - overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain

10pm - cloudy - 11C - 10 per cent chance of rain