Published 16th Jun 2025, 09:11 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 09:11 BST
Get your suncream ready because the Met Office has confirmed the ‘very warm’ weather with ‘plenty of sunshine’ is on its way.

With the summer season officially starting next week the Met Office has said the weather will start getting much warmer with highs of 27 degrees over the next few days.

Portsmouth was greeted with glorious hot weather . Picture: Mike Cooter (110524)placeholder image
Today, (June 16) is expected to be the coolest day of the week with temperatures ranging between 14 and 22 degrees but a mini heatwave is set to hit by the end Friday.

The Met Office said: “Early low cloud and mist should soon disperse to leave another fine and very warm day (Tuesday, June 17), with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature 27 °C.”

The forecast has said that between Wednesday to Friday it will be ‘fine and increasingly hot through this period, with temperatures climbing by both day and night while winds remain light.’

