'Danger to life' weather warning as 'very strong winds' to batter Hampshire
A storm is expected to bring “very strong winds” and disruption to the area with there a “danger to life”, the Met Office has warned.
Winds of up to 70mph are expected on Friday across Hampshire and the south east as Storm Éowyn makes its way south.
The Met Office said: “Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially south-easterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills, and perhaps up to 80mph in exposed parts of western Scotland. The wind strength will gradually ease across southern areas later on Friday.”
The forecaster said to expect:
- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
- Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close.
- Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
