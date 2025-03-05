Dense fog across Hampshire prompts yellow weather warning with motorists told to take care
The warning, covering all of Hampshire, is set to last until around 9am this morning (Wednesday, March 5) which the Met Office says can lead to slower journey journey times as well as the cancellation of flights.
The Met Office said: “Patches of dense, locally freezing, fog have formed across the warning area, reducing visibility to less than 100 m in places. This will make for some tricky driving conditions.
“Fog will clear through Wednesday morning.
“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary. Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey. Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company and follow their advice.”
For full details of the weather warning visit the Met Office website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.