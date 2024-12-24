Dreams of a white Christmas in Portsmouth dashed - but what will the weather be like?

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hopes of a white Christmas have been dashed for another year.

Cloudy weatherCloudy weather
Cloudy weather

Instead the weather for Christmas Day is set to be dry, mild and cloudy with temperatures up to 12C for people in the Portsmouth area.

Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails - including the latest headlines and Pompey updates

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office said: “Mild, mostly cloudy and largely dry Christmas Day. Any very isolated fog patches soon lifting, with a few cloud breaks then possible, perhaps allowing for the odd glimpse of sunshine. Maximum temperature 12 °C.”

For Boxing Day through to Saturday, the forecaster added: “Dry, settled and largely cloudy throughout with limited cloud breaks. Chance for fog patches on Boxing Day and Friday. Mild, especially overnight, but temperatures easing closer to average by Saturday.”

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice