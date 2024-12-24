Dreams of a white Christmas in Portsmouth dashed - but what will the weather be like?
Instead the weather for Christmas Day is set to be dry, mild and cloudy with temperatures up to 12C for people in the Portsmouth area.
The Met Office said: “Mild, mostly cloudy and largely dry Christmas Day. Any very isolated fog patches soon lifting, with a few cloud breaks then possible, perhaps allowing for the odd glimpse of sunshine. Maximum temperature 12 °C.”
For Boxing Day through to Saturday, the forecaster added: “Dry, settled and largely cloudy throughout with limited cloud breaks. Chance for fog patches on Boxing Day and Friday. Mild, especially overnight, but temperatures easing closer to average by Saturday.”
