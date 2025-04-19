Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re planning on hosting an Easter egg hunt tomorrow, you may want to have a wet weather contingency in place.

The Met Office said: “Early showers largely fading. A fine Easter Sunday follows, with warm sunny spells and just the odd afternoon shower still possible. Cooler along the coasts with the onshore breeze Maximum temperature 17 °C.”

The Met Office also said that the weather for Monday will be ‘changeable with some rain at times but also plenty of drier periods’.