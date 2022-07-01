Portsmouth holidaymakers could face a hot getaway this summer as temperatures continue to rise across Europe.

Spain has recently been hit by a pre-summer heatwave for the first time in 20 years as temperatures climbed to 43 degrees in the southern parts of the country.

Experts have stated that Europe has faced earlier heatwaves this year, as record-breaking weather conditions are not normally recorded until July and August.

Here's how hot it will get in Spain this summer.

Spain has also faced wildfires ripping through acres of land as the heat wave continues throughout the country.

As the school summer holidays are fast approaching, it is important to know what to expect before you go on your summer holiday to Spain this year.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What is a heatwave?

A heatwave is where temperatures exceed set day- and night-time values that vary region by region for at least three days.

How hot will it be in Spain this summer?

Here’s what to expect weather-wise in popular tourist destinations in Spain this month, according to BBC Weather:

Madrid

The Spanish capital will reach up to 35C tomorrow (July 2), with the hot weather continuing into next week with temperatures sitting in the low 30s.

For a majority of July, the weather in Madrid will remain in the low to mid 30s with sunny days and light winds expected throughout.

Seville

Currently in Seville, the temperature is also sitting in the mid 30s, with highs of 37 and 38 degrees expected next week.

The hot weather will continue into late July, with sunny skies and a gentle breeze expected each day throughout the month.

Barcelona

Holidaymakers who are planning to visit Barcelona this summer can expect lower temperatures in comparison to Seville and Madrid.

Next week, Barcelona will see highs of 28C, with consistent mid-20s temperatures expected towards the end of July.

Palma

Hot weather is expected in Palma throughout July, with temperatures hitting up to 30C next week.

Visitors can expect the hot weather to continue throughout the month, with highs of 29C expected in mid-July.

Alicante

Alicante will see high temperatures this month, with temperatures exceeding 30C next week alone.

In mid-July, visitors will endure temperatures of up to 32 degrees in Alicante, with sunny skies and a gentle breeze scheduled throughout the month.

Málaga

Málaga will see some cooler temperatures in comparison to other parts of Spain this month, with temperatures sitting in the late 20s for the majority of July.

Next week, temperatures will hit highs of 28C, with light winds expected throughout.

Benidorm

Benidorm is a popular tourist destination throughout the summer months.

Throughout July, Benidorm will see highs of 31C which will be cooled down by a gentle breeze for those who cannot take the scorching weather.

The hot weather is set to continue into August across Spain.

To find out how hot it will be in other parts of Spain, see here.

How to cope in hot weather

There are many ways to help you cool down in the midst of a heatwave.

Here’s how to stay cool during a heatwave, according to the NHS website:

-Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

-Close curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

-Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

-Take water with you if you are travelling

-Walk in the shade, wear a wide-brimmed hat, and apply sunscreen regularly if you have to go out in the heat

-Avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day