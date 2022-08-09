Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to high 20sC.

It covers Portsmouth from Thursday morning to Sunday night.

The forecaster said: ‘The Extreme heat warning, which covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales, will be in force from Thursday through until the end of Sunday with impacts possible to health, transport and infrastructure.

‘Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat.

‘The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses.’

The hot weather is not expected to be as scorching as the heatwave last month.

The beach opposite The Hotwalls, in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: ‘Thanks to persistent high pressure over the UK, temperatures will be rising day-on-day through this week and an Extreme heat warning has been issued.

‘Coupled with the high daytime temperatures there will be some warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s Celsius for some areas in the south.’

Temperatures are currently expected to peak at 26C on Thursday and Friday.

These are expected to lower slightly over the weekend, but the forecaster predicts the heat will peak at 25C on Saturday, and 23C on Sunday.

There will also be high levels of ultra violet (UV).