'Feeling very warm or hot' this week and for Bank Holiday weekend in Portsmouth, Met Office says

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Met Office said it will be “feeling very warm or hot” this week and over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Portsmouth is home to a number of beautiful beaches, including Southsea Beach, Eastney Beach and Hotwalls Beach. The are great places to relax and enjoy the views and sunshine. Skim a stone, build a sandcastle or simply lie in the sun, weather permitting. Southsea Beach is flanked by Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier, but there are quieter beaches on offer if you delve further along the coastline.Portsmouth is home to a number of beautiful beaches, including Southsea Beach, Eastney Beach and Hotwalls Beach. The are great places to relax and enjoy the views and sunshine. Skim a stone, build a sandcastle or simply lie in the sun, weather permitting. Southsea Beach is flanked by Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier, but there are quieter beaches on offer if you delve further along the coastline.
Portsmouth is home to a number of beautiful beaches, including Southsea Beach, Eastney Beach and Hotwalls Beach. The are great places to relax and enjoy the views and sunshine. Skim a stone, build a sandcastle or simply lie in the sun, weather permitting. Southsea Beach is flanked by Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier, but there are quieter beaches on offer if you delve further along the coastline.

Today the temperature will peak at 25C in Portsmouth with the plenty of sunshine predicted for the rest of the week.

Speaking of the weather for Tuesday, the Met Office said: “A fine day ahead on Tuesday, with high cloud breaking to give plenty of prolonged sunshine through the day. Light winds, and likely feeling very warm in places. Maximum temperature 25C.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Wednesday to Friday’s outlook, the forecaster said: “Fine and dry conditions continue through the week with plenty of sunshine. Friday perhaps a cloudier day with the odd shower possible. Feeling very warm or hot. Light winds.”

Lots of sunshine will be around for the Bank Holiday weekend, though temperatures will drop to 21C on Saturday and then 18C on Sunday and 17C on Monday.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice