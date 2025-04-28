'Feeling very warm or hot' this week and for Bank Holiday weekend in Portsmouth, Met Office says
Today the temperature will peak at 25C in Portsmouth with the plenty of sunshine predicted for the rest of the week.
Speaking of the weather for Tuesday, the Met Office said: “A fine day ahead on Tuesday, with high cloud breaking to give plenty of prolonged sunshine through the day. Light winds, and likely feeling very warm in places. Maximum temperature 25C.”
For Wednesday to Friday’s outlook, the forecaster said: “Fine and dry conditions continue through the week with plenty of sunshine. Friday perhaps a cloudier day with the odd shower possible. Feeling very warm or hot. Light winds.”
Lots of sunshine will be around for the Bank Holiday weekend, though temperatures will drop to 21C on Saturday and then 18C on Sunday and 17C on Monday.
