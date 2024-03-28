Storm Nelson: Over 100 flood alerts issued including in Portsmouth, Gosport and elsewhere - weather
A total of 129 alerts have been implemented in Portsmouth, Gosport, Hayling Island, Hambledon and elsewhere. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for "strong" winds today, which is in place until 6pm this evening.
National publications including the Daily Express are reporting that Storm Nelson will pass over the south coast of England and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland. The environment agency said Thursday afternoon's tide at 1pm today is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong Southerly Force 7 winds and large waves.
They added that spray is possible in Southsea promenade and Eastern Road - which could go over the top of the defence walls. People have been advised not to walk along the exposed seafront in Southsea. The tide may also exceed the main slipway in Old Portsmouth, which may cause flooding in East Street.
Many areas are at risk of groundwater flooding, primarily in coastal locations.
Flood alerts in the Portsmouth area
Coastal area from Fareham to Portchester
Groundwater flooding - Finchdean, Dean Lane End, Idsworth and Rowlands Castle
Hambledon
Meon Valley in Hampshire including, East Meon, West Meon, Warnford, Exton, Corhampton, Meonstoke, Droxford and Soberton
The coast surrounding Hayling Island
Coastal area from Hillhead to Gosport
Coastal area from Langstone to Emsworth Harbour
Coastal area around Portsmouth
Further information can be found on the Environment Agency website.
