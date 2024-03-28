Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 129 alerts have been implemented in Portsmouth, Gosport, Hayling Island, Hambledon and elsewhere. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for "strong" winds today, which is in place until 6pm this evening.

National publications including the Daily Express are reporting that Storm Nelson will pass over the south coast of England and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland. The environment agency said Thursday afternoon's tide at 1pm today is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong Southerly Force 7 winds and large waves.

A family struggling against the wind in Southsea Common during Storm Henk. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

They added that spray is possible in Southsea promenade and Eastern Road - which could go over the top of the defence walls. People have been advised not to walk along the exposed seafront in Southsea. The tide may also exceed the main slipway in Old Portsmouth, which may cause flooding in East Street.

Many areas are at risk of groundwater flooding, primarily in coastal locations.

Flood alerts in the Portsmouth area

Coastal area from Fareham to Portchester

Groundwater flooding - Finchdean, Dean Lane End, Idsworth and Rowlands Castle

Hambledon

Meon Valley in Hampshire including, East Meon, West Meon, Warnford, Exton, Corhampton, Meonstoke, Droxford and Soberton

The coast surrounding Hayling Island

Coastal area from Hillhead to Gosport

Coastal area from Langstone to Emsworth Harbour

Coastal area around Portsmouth