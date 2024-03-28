Storm Nelson: Hour by hour Portsmouth weather forecast as "strong" winds set to hit city amid warning
The Met Office has implemented a yellow alert for "strong" winds across the city, the south coast of England and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland - with Storm Nelson expecting to bring swathes of erratic weather to the UK. The forecaster said large coastal waves may cause "hazardous" conditions.
"A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of southwest and then southern England on Thursday," the Met Office said. "Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely, while some exposed coastal spots may experience gusts of 60 to 70 mph, with large waves also likely. The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy, squally showers with the possibility of hail and thunder in some locations.
"Hail won't fall everywhere but where it does it can quickly make road surfaces slippery, while surface water and spray are likely to worsen travel conditions rather more widely." The warning is in place from 7am this morning until 6pm.
Commuters have been warned there is a chance of trains, buses and ferry services potentially being cancelled, or journeys taking longer. The Met Office said there is also a small chance of power cuts, poor mobile phone signal and possible closures on bridges and roads, as well as "a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".
When will the wind and rain hit Portsmouth?
Below is the hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth, according to the Met Office. BBC Weather said strong winds and rain is expected throughout the day.
8am - Light Showers - 7C - 34mph winds
9am - Heavy Rain - 7C - 39mph winds
10am - Light Rain - 7C - 37mph winds
11am - Overcast - 9C - 43mph winds
12pm - Cloudy - 10C - 45mph winds
1pm - Light Rain - 10C - 46mph winds
2pm - Light Rain - 11C - 48mph winds
3pm - Cloudy - 11C - 50mph winds
4pm - Light Rain - 10C - 53mph winds
5pm - Sunny Intervals - 10C - 56mph winds
6pm - Sunny Intervals - 10C - 56mph winds
7pm - Partly Cloudy - 10C - 50mph winds
8pm - Cloudy - 10C - 44mph winds
9pm - Overcast - 10C - 37mph winds
10pm - Light Showers - 9C - 35mph winds
11pm - Cloudy - 9C - 33mph winds
