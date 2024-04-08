Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust posted the warning on their Facebook page: “Due to forecasted severe weather conditions and exceptionally high tides, and to prioritise the safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors, we strongly advise against visiting Farlington Marshes Nature Reserve over the next two days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The combination of stormy weather and high tides poses significant risks, particularly along the seawall at Farlington. We strongly advise against any visits until conditions improve. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for further updates. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated.”

The Met Office forecasts that winds of up to 65mph are expected to hit the city this evening. Alongside travel disruption they have also noted that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and large waves.