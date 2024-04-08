Portsmouth Weather: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust warn to stay away from Farlington Marshes
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust have urged people not to visit Farlington Marshes Nature Reserve over the next two days with severe weather warnings set to cause significant risks. There currently is a Yellow weather warning in place for wind which is expected to last from 9pm on Monday, April 8 until Tuesday, April 9 at 9am.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust posted the warning on their Facebook page: “Due to forecasted severe weather conditions and exceptionally high tides, and to prioritise the safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors, we strongly advise against visiting Farlington Marshes Nature Reserve over the next two days.
“The combination of stormy weather and high tides poses significant risks, particularly along the seawall at Farlington. We strongly advise against any visits until conditions improve. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for further updates. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated.”
The Met Office forecasts that winds of up to 65mph are expected to hit the city this evening. Alongside travel disruption they have also noted that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and large waves.
In a statement posted on social media, the Environment Agency South East said: “These high winds forecast by @metoffice will combine with high tides and large waves around midnight tonight. We're expecting some really nasty conditions across the South East with a number of flood warnings likely to be issued”
