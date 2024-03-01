Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A spell of strong, squally winds will move east across parts of southwest and southern England this morning. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph, perhaps as high as 65mph along the coast with gusts of 45 mph possible inland; strong enough to bring a few trees down which could impact road, rail and utilities in particular. The winds will be accompanied by a period of heavy rain which will add to the potential for local disruption to occur."