Portsmouth weather: Met Office yellow weather warnings for wind and rain to affect Hampshire commuters
The Met Office have put in place two yellow weather warnings for Friday, March 1 with delays expected for commuters on all forms of travel. The warning for rain was announced on Thursday, February 29 but it has now been joined by a further warning for strong winds which came into effect from 2am.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "A spell of strong, squally winds will move east across parts of southwest and southern England this morning. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph, perhaps as high as 65mph along the coast with gusts of 45 mph possible inland; strong enough to bring a few trees down which could impact road, rail and utilities in particular. The winds will be accompanied by a period of heavy rain which will add to the potential for local disruption to occur."
The Met Office recommends that you plan your travel ahead of time and check road conditions before travelling and bus and train timetables. They have also warned that there is some potential for power cuts. Further information can be found on the Met Office website. The yellow weather warning for wind runs from 2am until 8am on Friday, March 1, while the rain warning is in place until 3pm.