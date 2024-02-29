Portsmouth weather: Band of "heavy" rain to hit city as Met Office issues yellow warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for rain tomorrow (March 1). It also covers Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and surrounding villages, with Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island being unaffected.
The forecaster warns that the intense showers are expected to cause some disruption. "A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move north and east on Friday. 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is likely widely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations," the Met Office said. "With much of the rain falling in three hours some travel disruption is probable. Some snow is also likely to affect some higher routes and communities for a brief time."
The government body said buses and trains will be affected by the torrential conditions, with spray and flooding on the roads also possible. The warning itself will be in place from midnight to 3pm. Much of the heavy showers is forecast over Portsmouth between 5am and 7am. Lighter showers and sunny intervals are expected for much of the afternoon, which the Met Office believes will become heavy at times.
Blustery and strong wind gusts are forecast for that morning - peaking at 52mph at 6am. These will decrease throughout the day and stay between 30 and 37mph in the afternoon. Earlier this week, the Met Office implemented a warning for "gale force winds". BBC Weather reports that strong winds and light rain will strike Portsmouth tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 7C and lows of 5C.