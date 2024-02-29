Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for rain tomorrow (March 1). It also covers Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and surrounding villages, with Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island being unaffected.

A band of heavy rain is expected to hit Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Portchester tomorrow. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The forecaster warns that the intense showers are expected to cause some disruption. "A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move north and east on Friday. 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is likely widely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations," the Met Office said. "With much of the rain falling in three hours some travel disruption is probable. Some snow is also likely to affect some higher routes and communities for a brief time."

The government body said buses and trains will be affected by the torrential conditions, with spray and flooding on the roads also possible. The warning itself will be in place from midnight to 3pm. Much of the heavy showers is forecast over Portsmouth between 5am and 7am. Lighter showers and sunny intervals are expected for much of the afternoon, which the Met Office believes will become heavy at times.