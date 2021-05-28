Temperatures are set to exceed 20C across the county in the coming days.

Sunny weather is being forecast from Sunday, bucking the cliched rainy bank holiday conditions.

Waterlooville is set to see the warmest weather in the area, with temperatures set to hit 22C by the middle of next week.

Portsmouth will see highs of 20C from Tuesday onwards.

In Hampshire, the warmest weather will be seen in Farnborough when the mercury will hit 25C on Wednesday, which will be warmer than Ibiza where it will be 23C and the temperature in Lisbon, one of the destinations currently on the government’s green list, will be 22C.

Here is the coming forecast for the Portsmouth area in the coming days:

Portsmouth

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 17C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 18C

Monday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Thursday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Gosport

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 16C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C

Monday – Sunny – highs of 18C

Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 18C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Thursday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Fareham

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 17C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Monday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 21C

Thursday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Havant

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 17C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Monday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 19C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Thursday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Waterlooville

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 17C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Monday – Sunny – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 22C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 22C

Thursday – Sunny – highs of 22C

