Hampshire to be hotter than Ibiza next week as 25C weather forecast
After weeks of rain and grey clouds Hampshire is finally set to bask in warm weather.
Temperatures are set to exceed 20C across the county in the coming days.
Sunny weather is being forecast from Sunday, bucking the cliched rainy bank holiday conditions.
Waterlooville is set to see the warmest weather in the area, with temperatures set to hit 22C by the middle of next week.
Portsmouth will see highs of 20C from Tuesday onwards.
In Hampshire, the warmest weather will be seen in Farnborough when the mercury will hit 25C on Wednesday, which will be warmer than Ibiza where it will be 23C and the temperature in Lisbon, one of the destinations currently on the government’s green list, will be 22C.
Here is the coming forecast for the Portsmouth area in the coming days:
Portsmouth
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 17C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 18C
Monday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Thursday – Sunny – highs of 20C
SEE ALSO: Travellers declare 'we like Southsea' after returning to green space only a month after facing court action to remove them
Gosport
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 16C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 17C
Monday – Sunny – highs of 18C
Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 18C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Thursday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Fareham
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 17C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Monday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 21C
Thursday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Havant
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 17C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Monday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 19C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Thursday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Waterlooville
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 17C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C
Sunday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Monday – Sunny – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Sunny – highs of 22C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 22C
Thursday – Sunny – highs of 22C
Are you excited for the sunny weather? Let us know in the comments below!
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.