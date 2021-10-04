The yellow alert is in place from 5pm until 4am tomorrow.

It has been issued for Southampton, Winchester, Romsey, the New Forest and much of eastern Hampshire.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for parts of Hampshire. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Portsmouth is not included in the warning currently.

On its website, the Met Office writes: ‘Heavy rain is likely to produce some disruption this evening and overnight.

‘A few homes and businesses flooded.

‘Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer.

‘Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer.’

The Met Office continues: ‘A band of heavy rain, accompanied by strong and gusty winds, will move eastwards across Wales and southwest England into central and southern England this evening.

‘20-30 mm of rain could fall in a few hours with as much as 40-50 mm in a few spots in southwest England, South Wales and also north-western parts of Wales.

‘Western parts of the warning area, except northwest Wales, will become drier from the west through the evening.’

