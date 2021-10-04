Hampshire weather: Flooding fears as Met Office issues heavy rain yellow weather warning for Southampton, Winchester and New Forest
A WARNING for heavy rain has been issued for parts of Hampshire.
The yellow alert is in place from 5pm until 4am tomorrow.
It has been issued for Southampton, Winchester, Romsey, the New Forest and much of eastern Hampshire.
Portsmouth is not included in the warning currently.
On its website, the Met Office writes: ‘Heavy rain is likely to produce some disruption this evening and overnight.
‘A few homes and businesses flooded.
‘Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer.
‘Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer.’
The Met Office continues: ‘A band of heavy rain, accompanied by strong and gusty winds, will move eastwards across Wales and southwest England into central and southern England this evening.
‘20-30 mm of rain could fall in a few hours with as much as 40-50 mm in a few spots in southwest England, South Wales and also north-western parts of Wales.
‘Western parts of the warning area, except northwest Wales, will become drier from the west through the evening.’